Society Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 finale slated for December The Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 final will be organised in Ho Chi Minh City on December 17, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Recruitment demand soars in textile & garment, IT sectors The effectiveness of free trade agreements, especially the EU– Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, has helped to increase export orders for textile and garment enterprises in Vietnam, leading to high recruitment demand in the first and second quarter, according to Navigos Group, a recruitment service provider in Vietnam.

Society Son La receives rice support for between-crop period Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision assigning the Ministry of Finance to provide over 59,800 tonnes of rice to the northern mountainous province of Son La during the between-crop period of 2021.