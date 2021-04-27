Vietnam’s largest man-made crystal lagoon to be launched
The 6.1-hectare salt-water lagoon in Hanoi’s Vinhomes Ocean Park (Photo: Vinhomes)
Hanoi (VNA) – Final touches are being put on the 6.1-hectare salt-water lagoon in Hanoi’s Vinhomes Ocean Park, which will be launched during the upcoming public holiday this weekend.
Constructed by US-based Crystal Lagoons, the project is holding a national record as Vietnam’s largest salt-water lagoon recognised by the Vietnam Record Association. It is also the sixth largest man-made crystalline lagoon in the world.
Dubbed as a jewel in the city, Vinhomes Ocean Park’s crystal lagoon offers its residents and visitors a unique and exciting beach life experience with beautiful turquoise waters surrounded by 35-metre-wide white sand beach.
The sand has been brought here from Nha Trang whose beach was listed in the top 50 most beautiful white sand beaches in the world.
Once operational, the lagoon is expected to help create a unique living space for Hanoians and realise the dream of enjoying beach life every day right in the hustle and bustle capital city.
Vietnamese people will enjoy four days off during the upcoming public holiday from April 30 to May 2 to celebrate the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1)./.