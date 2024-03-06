Society Vietnam attends World Youth Festival in Russia A mass parade with the participation of youth delegations from around the world has been held within the umbrella of the ongoing World Youth Festival (WYF) 2024), taking place from March 1 to March 7 in Russia's Sochi city.

Society Female business leaders in Vietnam rising Vietnam has been in the world’s top 10 countries having the highest share of senior female mangers in recent years, which demonstrates female entrepreneur’s management capacity and gender equality in business establishments.

Society Panorama depicting historic Dien Bien Phu Victory introduced via QR code The panorama painting depicting the historical Dien Bien Phu battlefield at different times from late 1953 to May 7, 1954, is introduced to visitors at the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in the northern province of Dien Bien through QR scanning.

Society Support programme benefits more fishermen in Ben Tre province As many as 1,000 national flags and the same number of multifunctional life jackets were presented to disadvantaged fishermen in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on March 5.