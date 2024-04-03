Videos Revised Land Law expected to drive remittances to reality market: Experts The Land Law (revised), which expands land use rights for overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese citizens residing abroad, meets the aspirations of overseas Vietnamese and contributes to mobilising investment resources to Vietnam at the same time, according to experts.

Business Vietnamese durian accounts for nearly 32% of China’s imports Vietnam’s durian exports accounted for 31.8% of China’s total import turnover of this item, according to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Deputy PM meets with US Trade Representative Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai had a meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Boston on April 2 (local time), as part of his US trip for the Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP).