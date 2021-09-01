Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a get-together on September 1 to celebrate the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).



Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam reviewed the country’s history, underlining that from a country severely damaged by wars, it has been turned into one of the most dynamic and attractive economies in Asia.



Regarding the relationship between Vietnam and Japan, the diplomat said that after 48 years of diplomatic relations, the two countries have become the most reliable partners based on mutual understanding, equal cooperation and common interest. Under the leadership of Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, Japan-Vietnam relations are developing, he said.



Among the 136 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, Japan is the largest official development aid (ODA) provider, with 28 billion USD in non-refundable aid and loans. In the first six months of this year, Japanese investment in Vietnam reached 2.44 billion USD. With 4,900 projects totaling 63.1 billion USD in capital being implemented in Vietnam, Japan has become the second largest investor in the Southeast Asian country.

On the fight against the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, Nam said the Governments and peoples of the two countries have been giving each other sympathy and material support. In particular, Japan has provided Vietnam with 3 million vaccine doses and other medical supplies and equipment./.