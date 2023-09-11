Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics UK-Vietnam strategic partnership makes remarkable progress In the 50 years since diplomatic ties were established (September 11, 1973 - 2023), relations between Vietnam and the United Kingdom have been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two signed a Joint Declaration to establish a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.

Politics Party General Secretary’s address to the press after talks with US President General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joseph Biden met with the press following their talks in Hanoi on September 10.