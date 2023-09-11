Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Switzerland
Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening and enhancing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland, Vietnamese Ambassador in Switzerland Phung The Long has said.
Art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening and enhancing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland, Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phung The Long has said.
Speaking at a ceremony on September 10 hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2023), Long reviewed important milestones during Vietnam’s national construction and development process over the last 78 years, as well as in Vietnam-Switzerland relations since the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1971.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Phung The Long speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event on the occasion of his working trip to Switzerland, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh briefed participants on the homeland’s socio-economic development achievements.
According to Nguyen Khac Thai, a Vietnamese living and working in Freibourg city, the event offered a chance for Vietnamese expats in Switzerland to join together in exchange activities.
“Vietnamese people, no matter where they go in the world, always look towards their homeland,” he stressed./.