Vietnam’s National Day marked in Japan
The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on September 6 organised an event marking Vietnam’s 78th National Day, drawing the participation of more than 500 guests.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu recalled the historical day of September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Over the past 78 years, the Vietnamese Party, State and people have tirelessly fought for the nation’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and self-determination, making contributions to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development, he said.
Vietnam has played an increasingly important role in the Indo-Pacific, and become a trustworthy partner and responsible member of the international community, Hieu highlighted, adding the country wants to join hands with foreign friends to promote globalisation and international integration towards inclusive and sustainable development in the world.
Touching on the Vietnam – Japan relations, Hieu stressed that the ties have developed in all fields, especially after they set up their bilateral extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia in 2014.
He said he believes that with high political trust, coupled with supplementary strengths, the bilateral ties will bear more fruits in the time to come.
The diplomat also expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in Japan will strengthen solidarity, and make contributions to developing the bilateral relations for mutual benefits, as well as peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
For his part, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke read Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s congratulatory message on the occasion of the Vietnam’s National Day which emphasised the robust ties between Vietnam and Japan.
Vietnam is a key partner of Japan to realise its Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, he said, adding the two sides should work together for regional and global peace and prosperity amidst complicated global situation.
He stressed Vietnam is a promising destinations for Japanese investment in ASEAN, while the 500,000-strong Vietnamese community in Japan is making great contributions to the Japanese economy./.