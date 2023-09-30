Politics Greetings extended to China on National Day General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have sent their letters of greetings to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of China's National Day (October 1).

Politics PM urges utmost efforts to complete targets for 2023 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required utmost efforts to fulfil to the highest possible level the targets and tasks for 2023 while chairing the regular Government meeting for September and an online meeting between the Cabinet and localities on September 30.

Politics President praises veteran writers’ contributions to national development Veteran writers have contributed greatly to building and developing the Vietnamese culture and people in the Ho Chi Minh era, President Vo Van Thuong stated in the first conference of Vietnamese veteran writers held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on September 30.

Politics Lao leaders applaud cooperation between Vietnamese, Lao public security ministries Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister of the country Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on September 29.