Vietnam’s new leaders to continue promoting ties with Japan: Japanese media
Japan’s Global News Asia website on April 7 ran a story saying that Japan-Vietnam relations will be further promoted in the future with the election of new leaders in Vietnam.
Hanoi (VNA) - Japan’s Global News Asia website on April 7 ran a story saying that Japan-Vietnam relations will be further promoted in the future with the election of new leaders in Vietnam.
According to the article, Japan is one of Vietnam’s most important economic partners and its largest ODA provider.
Japan is the second-largest investor in Vietnam, it noted, with 4,632 projects and over 60 billion USD in capital as of the end of 2020, adding that trade between the two stood at 39.6 billion USD last year.
As the President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarian Group, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has actively worked to promote Vietnam-Japan ties, especially contacts with senior leaders in Japan, including PM Suga Yoshihide, former PM Shinzo Abe, and Secretary General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Nikai Toshihiro, it said.
The article held that the Vietnamese Government under the leadership of PM Chinh will continue to attach great importance to promoting and deepening the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region.
In the future, the bilateral partnership will be reinforced on the basis of the promotion of economic potential, Vietnam’s strategic location, and the realisation of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, as well as the sharing of the supply chain and smart city planning by Japan.
Earlier, Radio National Argentina (RNA) also aired a story lauding Vietnam’s internal solidarity as well as political and economic stability.
It noted that PM Chinh is an experienced politician who held different leadership positions at different levels, and has creative ideas that are suitable with the development orientations set at the 13th National Party Congress./.
According to the article, Japan is one of Vietnam’s most important economic partners and its largest ODA provider.
Japan is the second-largest investor in Vietnam, it noted, with 4,632 projects and over 60 billion USD in capital as of the end of 2020, adding that trade between the two stood at 39.6 billion USD last year.
As the President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarian Group, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has actively worked to promote Vietnam-Japan ties, especially contacts with senior leaders in Japan, including PM Suga Yoshihide, former PM Shinzo Abe, and Secretary General of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Nikai Toshihiro, it said.
The article held that the Vietnamese Government under the leadership of PM Chinh will continue to attach great importance to promoting and deepening the Vietnam-Japan strategic partnership, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, and development in the region.
In the future, the bilateral partnership will be reinforced on the basis of the promotion of economic potential, Vietnam’s strategic location, and the realisation of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision, as well as the sharing of the supply chain and smart city planning by Japan.
Earlier, Radio National Argentina (RNA) also aired a story lauding Vietnam’s internal solidarity as well as political and economic stability.
It noted that PM Chinh is an experienced politician who held different leadership positions at different levels, and has creative ideas that are suitable with the development orientations set at the 13th National Party Congress./.