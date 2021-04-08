World Indonesia pursues three terror suspects in Jakarta The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 has searched for three suspected terrorists in close heels to the arrests of four other suspects in Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang, reported Indonesia’s Antara news agency.

World South African newspaper: Vietnam places hope in new leadership Pretoria News, part of Independent Media - the leading South African media group, on April 7 published an article titled “Vietnam places hope in new leadership.”

World UK steps up cooperation with Southeast Asian nations Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab is on a visit to Indonesia and Brunei on April 7-9 to consolidate trade and security ties as well as promote cooperation in addressing global challenges with the two nations.

World New leaders to push Vietnam forwards on development path: Russian analyst A Russian analyst has talked about the new leadership of Vietnam in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, highly valuing the virtue and capacity of the country’s newly-elected leaders.