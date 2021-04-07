World Vietnam expected to further open markets to global economy: Bloomberg The new Vietnamese leaders are expected to uphold the country’s long-held policies, including further opening its markets to the global economy and balancing relations with China and the US, said Bloomberg.

World Vietnam calls for more efforts for peace in Mali Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy called for more efforts to implement the 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali while chairing the UN Security Council’s quarterly briefing and consultations on Mali on April 6.