Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches 211.5 million USD
According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the sharp increase was largely attributed to extra investment from Vietnam injected into overseas projects.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam's apparel exports in Q1 2022 jumps 22.5%
Vietnam's apparel exports in Q1 2022 jumped 22.5% year - on - year to 8.8 billion USD.
See more
InfographicVietnam’s industrial production flourishes in Q1
The index of industrial production in the first quarter continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.07 percent, the General Statistics Office said.
InfographicRice exports estimated at 715 million USD in Q1
Vietnam exported 1.48 million tonnes of rice, worth 715 million USD, in the first three months this year, up 24 percent in volume and 10.5 percent in value against the same period last year.
Infographic(interactive) Seafood export enjoys strong surge in Q1
Vietnam shipped more than 2.4 million USD worth of seafood products abroad in the first three months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 38.7%.
InfographicNumber of new enterprises hits record high in Q1
The number of enterprises established in the first quarter of this year hit a record 34,590, according to the General Statistics Office.
Infographic(Interactive) FDI reaches over 8.1 billion USD in Q1
The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 8.1 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.