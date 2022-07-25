Society War Invalids and Martyrs Day observed in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day, with the attendance of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, along with State leaders and 450 representatives of millions of people who made contributions to the revolution.

Society Vietnamese among the most spoken languages in Australia Vietnamese ranked third among the top languages used at home in Australia, other than English, according to the latest census by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Society PM attends art programme marking War Invalids and Martyrs Day in Nghe An Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an art programme held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Nghe An central province in Anh Son district on July 23.

Politics Party chief meets revolution contributors The Party and State have always paid attention to affairs relating to war invalids, martyrs and those who rendered services to the nation, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed in Hanoi on July 23.