Politics Prime Minister receives head of Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara in Vientiane on January 11, part of his official visit to Laos.

Politics HCM City’s top leader receives former PM of Japan Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen on January 11 received former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide who is on a working visit to the southern largest city.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh visits former leaders of Laos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited former senior leaders of Laos on January 11 as part of his official trip to the country.

Politics VUFO presents insignia to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 11 to present a “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth.