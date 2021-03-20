Vietnam's renewable energy grows fastest in Southeast Asia
-
Renewable energy is expected to become the largest source of electricity of the world by 2025, replacing fossil energy. Vietnam has made impressive achievements in renewable energy development, surpassing other Southeast Asian nations. To date, Vietnam’s output reached over 17,000 MW. The Sao Mai - An Giang Solar Power Plant with a total capacity of 210MWp, for instance, contributes nearly 400 million kWh per year to the national grid. (Source: VNA)
-
Installing solar power panels for households in Quy Nhon city, Binh Dinh province. (Source: VNA)
-
A battery system of a solar power plant on the Da Mi hydropower lake with a capacity of 47.5 MWp. (Source: VNA)
-
To date, Ninh Thuan province has granted investment decisions to 37 solar power and 15 wind power projects with a total capacity of over 3,342 MW. (Source: VNA)
-
Trung Nam Group successfully runs a transformer station and a 220/500kV transmission line along with Trung Nam Thuan Nam solar power plant to serve the development of a power transmission system of Ninh Thuan province and the vicinity, Sept. 29, 2020. (Source: VNA)
-
Phuoc Thai No.1 Solar Power Plant in the central province of Binh Dinh is put into operation. (Source: VNA)