Vietnam's renewable energy grows fastest in Southeast Asia

Renewable energy is expected to become the largest source of electricity of the world by 2025, replacing fossil energy. Vietnam has made impressive achievements in renewable energy development, surpassing other Southeast Asian nations. To date, Vietnam’s output reached over 17,000 MW. The Sao Mai - An Giang Solar Power Plant with a total capacity of 210MWp, for instance, contributes nearly 400 million kWh per year to the national grid. (Source: VNA)