Business Controlling shipping line surcharge increases for market stability Port authorities and maritime inspectorates are ordered to examine the fares charged by shipping companies and scrutinise surcharges to prevent any violations amidst the surge in additional fees for container transport services in import and export shipping.

Business VinFast to participate in Bangkok Int’l Motor Show 2024 VinFast Auto announced on March 15 that it will take part in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) in Thailand.

Business Quang Ninh province to attract 7 FDI projects in March The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh expects to receive an additional seven foreign direct investment (FDI) projects from the US, China and Taiwan (China) in March.

Business Japan seeks to boost seafood processing collaboration with Vietnam With a thriving seafood processing industry and many high-quality processing plants, Vietnam has been chosen by Japanese enterprises for partnership in processing products for export to various markets such as the US and ASEAN countries. according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF).