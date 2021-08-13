Sci-Tech India helps Vietnamese defence ministry build IT system The Indian Government has provided 5 million USD in non-refundable aid to help the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence build an information technology (IT) system.

Sci-Tech Internet speed index in Vietnam to be updated regularly The Department of Telecom at the Ministry of Information and Communications will publish the weekly index of Vietnam’s internet quality on its portal starting this month, announced the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) on August 11.

Sci-Tech AI plays key role in national digital transformation Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the key technologies serving the national digital transformation process, which involves in all stages from data digitalisation, professional activities to operational model transforming in Vietnam.