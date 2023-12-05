Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA Secretariats step up cooperation General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session with Secretary General of the Lao NA Pingkham Lasasimma in Vientiane on December 5.

Politics Vietnam, France step up peacekeeping cooperation A delegation of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the Ministry of National Defence, headed by its director Colonel Pham Manh Thang, has completed a trip to Paris to work with different sections of the French army.

Politics Vietnam values friendship, solidarity with Cambodia, Laos: NA Chairman National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.