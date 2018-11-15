Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s supporting industry has been keeping up with the pace of global modern production industry, said experts attending the New Value Creation Exhibition 2018, which is taking place in Tokyo, Japan from November 14-16.Ten Vietnamese supporting enterprises, together with more than 700 foreign firms, brought along various products – ranging from electronics and industrial production to consumer goods – along to the exhibition, which is organised by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.According to head of the Foreign Trade Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment Do Nhat Hoang, Japanese firms have given great compliments to Vietnamese businesses, whose products qualified to break into leading markets like Japan, the Republic of Koea, the US, and the EU.The businesses from Japan added that Vietnamese companies have made significant advancements, paving the way for them to join the global value chain.Dinh Xuan Cuong – General Director of An Phat Holdings, the largest Vietnamese firm at the exhibition – relished the prospect of Vietnamese supporting businesses have a place on the global value chain, saying that they have huge potential to cooperate with leading firms from Japan and other foreign nations.Meanwhile, General Director of the Organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation Japan (SMRJ) Shinichi Murai said that Japanese corporations are interested in investing in Vietnam.Collaboration will help create new business opportunities for both sides, he added, laying stress on Vietnam’s impressive economic growth and sci-tech development.The annual New Value Creation Exhibition was initially organised for Japanese firms, however, it has expanded to welcome outstanding small- and medium-sized enterprises from other countries and territories since 2016.This year’s event revolves around three topics: technique and industry, healthcare and social welfare, and the environment and society. On display are state-of-the-art technologies from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including smart healthcare, automation, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things.It offers opportunities for Vietnamese companies to exchange and expand cooperation with their foreign partners. –VNA