Vietnam’s three universities up in QS rankings
The UK’s education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced on March 4 that Vietnam’s five training branches at three educational establishments have been named in the 2020 QS Stars University Ratings.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, the Vietnam National University (VNU) – Hanoi’s maths was on the list of the 401st - 405th group for the first time, and the top in Vietnam. Its physics and astronomy was rated 551st – 600th globally, and also the top in Vietnam.
Its computer science and information systems was among the 501st - 550th group, and the second in the country, higher than the 2019 rankings.
The VNU-Ho Chi Minh City’s computer science and information system was in the 551st – 600th list.
Meanwhile, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology had three disciplines in top 400 – 500 globally, including electrical engineering and electronics; mechanical engineering and aeronautical engineering in top 351-400, and computer science and information systems in the top 451-500, up 50 - 100 places from 2019.
Its math discipline was also among the 451st-500th group for the first time, and the second in Vietnam.
The ratings assess the best universities worldwide, with 48 disciplines in 1,368 educational establishments from 158 countries.
Its criteria focus on academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper, and H-index measuring productivity and citation impact of publications. Up to 22 million scientific publications along with 200 million citations were used to calculate the rankings./.
