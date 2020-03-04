Society Army joins COVID-19 response drill The Ministry of National Defence on March 4 held a largest-ever online drill in response to COVID-19 with the involvement of military units across the country.

Society Embassy in RoK conducts citizen protection measures after fishing boat fire The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea is taking citizen protection measures after five Vietnamese sailors went missing in a fishing boat fire off the RoK’s Jeju island early March 4.

Society Ten outstanding Vietnamese youths in 2019 announced Ten winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Faces Award 2019 were announced on March 3.