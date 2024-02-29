Business Hoa Phat pipe products enter over 1,200 retail stores across Japan The Vietnamese steel giant Hoa Phat Group is off to a strong start in 2024 for its steel pipe segment, securing substantial export orders from the US, Australia, and Canada, notably, the first shipment to a major retail chain with over 1,200 stores across Japan.

Business Petrol prices now 300 VND higher per litre The ceiling retail petrol prices have been revised up by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam welcomes over 22,000 new firms in two months Vietnam saw more than 22,000 newly-established firms in the first two months of this year with total registered capital amounting to 218.71 trillion VND (over 8.87 billion USD), according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Agro-forestry-fishery trade surplus up nearly 2.9-fold Vietnam earned some 9.84 billion USD from agro-forestry-fishery exports in the first two months of this year, representing a year-on-year rise of 50.3%, and a trade surplus of 2.68 billion USD, up nearly 2.9-fold, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported.