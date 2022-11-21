Tours Ta Xua: The land above the clouds Ta Xua, a high mountain range locating in the natural border between northern provinces of Son La and Yen Bai, has been known as "Paradise in the Clouds", which hosts forests of ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees, some several hundred years old.

Videos Tourism sector required to adapt to digital transformation The collaboration with technology platforms and tourism business sectors will bolster efforts to quickly adapt and take advantage of digital transformation effectively, according to a representative of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Travel Infographic Vietnam welcomes 2.36 million foreign tourists in 10 months Vietnam welcomed 2.36 million foreign visitors in the first 10 months of this year, 18.8 times higher than the figure in the same period last year, but still down 83.7% compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Tours Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land” Tam Coc in Ninh Binh province is some 90 km south of Hanoi and one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in Vietnam. In the ripening rice season, from late May to early June, the scenic spot leaves a deep impression on visitors with the yellow-green of the rice extending from the edge of rocky mountains to the banks of rivers.