Vietnam’s national U19 women’s football team in a training in Hanoi. (Photo: vff.org.vn)

Vietnam’s national U19 women’s football team will play friendly matches in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) from July 15 - 20 in preparation for the finals of the upcoming AFC Championship 2019.Japanese coach Ijiri Akira has selected 26 players for the training camp in the RoK, mostly drawn from Hanoi, Vietnam Coal and Mineral and Ho Chi Minh City.Vietnam will face the RoK, China’s Shanghai and Japan’s Osaka.The friendly tournament will serve as good preparation ahead of the AFC Championship 2019 in late October in Thailand.Vietnam and Thailand have been drawn in group A alongside Australia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, while Group B consists of Japan, China, the RoK and Myanmar.The top two teams from both the groups will move on to the semi-finals. The final will be played on November 9.-VNA