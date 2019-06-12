Vietnam’s U20 futsal team (Photo: vff.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s U20 futsal team defeated Mes Sungun U20 team of Iran 6-3 in their second friendly match in Iran on June 11.



The Vietnamese players dominated the game from the opening whistle and scored three goals in the first half.



After the break, the hosts fought back and netted twice in the opening minutes of the half.



Coach Truong Quoc Tuan's side the scored the fourth goal by Huynh Mi Woen, but the hosts fought back again and narrowed the gap to 4-3.



Late on, An Lam Toi and Duc Ngoc scored two more goals to secure the win for Vietnam.



Vietnam originally planned to play Afghanistan’s U20 team but the match was postponed and the Mes Sungun U20 team replaced the Afghans.



Earlier, Vietnam lost 3-7 to the Mes Sungun senior team, the reigning champions of the 2018 AFC Futsal Club Championship.



Vietnam are training ahead of the 2019 Asia Football Confederation (AFC) U-20 Futsal Championship, where they will face Japan and Tajikistan in Group C for one of two spots in the quarter-finals.



Vietnam will face Tajikistan on June 15 and tournament favourites Japan the next day.-VNA