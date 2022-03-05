Vietnam’s U23 team to face Iraq, Croatia at 2022 Dubai Cup
Vietnam’s U23 team is to play Iraq and Croatia at the 2022 Dubai Cup, which is a friendly tournament scheduled to take place later this March in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
U23 team's players (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s U23 team is to play Iraq and Croatia at the 2022 Dubai Cup, which is a friendly tournament scheduled to take place later this March in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Ten football teams from Asia and Europe will compete at the event, including Uzbekistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and host the UAE. Each team will play three matches throughout the tourney, which will be held on March 23-29.
Vietnam will play Iraq in the first round on March 23 and Croatia in the second round three days later.
The third one is slated for March 29.
The upcoming tourney is to help Vietnam get ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), to be hosted by the country this May, and the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup./.