Vietnam’s U23 squad (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s U23 squad tied goalless with Iraq in the team’s first match at the Dubai Cup 2022 friendly tournament.

Tran Bao Toan and Nghiem Xuan Tu had chances to score but they lacked accuracy to put the ball into the back of the net.

Ten football teams from Asia and Europe will compete at the event, including Uzbekistan, China, Saudi Arabia, Japan and hosts the UAE. Each team will play three matches throughout the tourney, which will be held from March 23-29.

Vietnam will play Croatia in the second round on March 26 and the team's third match is slated for three days later.

The ongoing tourney is to help Vietnam get ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country in May, and the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup./.