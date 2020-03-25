Vietnam-Tanzania ties turning to finer future: Ambassador
The relations of friendship, cooperation and mutual trust between Vietnam and Tanzania are turning to a future of better and tighter cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Kim Doanh told the media in a recent interview on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties.
Pretoria (VNA) – The relations of friendship, cooperation and mutual trust between Vietnam and Tanzania are turning to a future of better and tighter cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Kim Doanh told the media in a recent interview on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties.
Vietnam and Tanzania enjoy many similarities, that is why they have been and will be cooperating in and learning from each other many things for common benefit, the diplomat affirmed, adding the friendship between the two countries and peoples is an invaluable asset nurtured by the two peoples and generations of leaders of both Vietnam and Tanzania.
A large and very potential market, Tanzania is advised to further improve its domestic investment environment so as to attract more foreign investment. Foreign investors and businesspeople share a common hope that Tanzania will, at an early date, improve the issuance of work permits and fees on residence licenses aimed at further facilitate the cooperation and business.
Ambassador Doanh highlighted the economies of Vietnam and Tanzania are complementary, and that the government and people of Vietnam are ready to share their experiences with their Tanzanian brothers in national development and to cooperate with the African country in all the fields, especially agriculture, education and health.
The comprehensive cooperation, investment and exchange of high-level delegations between the two countries over the recent past show that they are turning to a more practical and effective bilateral relations, the diplomat concluded./.
