Business HCM City’s agro-forestry-fisheries value up in first three months HCM City’s agro-forestry-fisheries value increased 1.65 percent year-on-year in the opening three months of the year, the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported.

Business Vietnamese companies advised to proactively respond to Suez Canal blockage The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has advised exporters around Vietnam to adopt necessary measures in order to minimise any economic damage posed by the stranded shipping vessel in the Suez Canal.

Business Travelling all summer with Vietjet on new routes To celebrate a brilliant summer season and meet the travel needs of passengers on the occasion of April 30 and May 1, Vietjet opened a series of new routes from Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Nha Trang, Da Lat and Vinh to Phu Quoc.