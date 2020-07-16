ASEAN ASEAN senior officials convene ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting convened via teleconference on July 16 under the chair of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnamese delegation to ASEAN SOM.

Politics Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Health Vietnam, UK boost health cooperation Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and British Ambassador Gareth Ward signed a memorandum of understanding on July 15 on cooperation to implement the UK Prosperity Fund’s Better Health Programme in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam contributes to maintaining peace, stability in East Sea Since joining ASEAN on July 25, 1995, Vietnam has always proactively communicated and cooperated with other member countries on promoting the bloc’s common role and each member’s interests on the sea.