Vietnam-US relationship and legacies of war
Cooperation in addressing the aftermaths of the war plays an important role in the normalisation of the Vietnam-US diplomatic relations and the further deepening of trust between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said at a webinar on July 15.
The webinar is jointly held by the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Office 701) and the US Stimson Centre. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Cooperation in addressing the aftermaths of the war plays an important role in the normalisation of the Vietnam-US diplomatic relations and the further deepening of trust between the two countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said at a webinar on July 15.
The event was jointly held by the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Office 701) and the US Stimson Centre.
Ngoc described bilateral collaboration in the field as an important factor to help the two sides put aside the past and look towards the future.
He thanked US friends who have made significant contributions to pushing the normalisation and intensification of Vietnam-US relations over past years.
The diplomat said he hopes Vietnam and the US will overcome the past to open a wider vision and strive for a bright future.
US Senator Patrick Leahy said that after 25 years of normalisation, the relationship between Vietnam and the US has made strides forward that few could have imagined.
The two sides have worked together to search for soliders missing in action, address unexploded ordnance, and clean up dioxin-contaminated areas, he added, expressing his hope that the two sides can continue their cooperation to achieve even better outcomes.
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink said achievements in bilateral cooperation in fields such as education, healthcare, security, and energy demonstrate the mutual trust and common orientations of peace, stability and prosperity./.