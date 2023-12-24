During January-November, the US remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese goods with 88 billion USD, a year-on-year decrease of 13 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam spent 12.6 billion USD on imports from the US, down 6.4 percent.

The Southeast Asian nation enjoyed a trade surplus of 75.45 billion USD with the US in the first 11 months.

Last year, trade in goods and services between Vietnam and the US was estimated at 142 billion USD, a 422 percent increase compared to 2012.

US foreign direct investment flows into Viet Nam was 3.5 billion USD in 2022, a 27 percent increase from 2021./.

VNA