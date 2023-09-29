The flight VU1331 takes off from Muan International Airport and lands at Cam Ranh International Airport at September 29 noon, carrying 208 passengers. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, has operated its first direct flight from Nha Trang city in the central province of Khanh Hoa to Muan of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The charter flight VU1331 took off from Muan International Airport and landed at Cam Ranh International Airport at September 29 noon, carrying 208 passengers.

This is the airline's second route to tourism cities in the RoK, following the Nha Trang - Daegu route launched in March this year.

As of August 2023, Vietravel Airlines had successfully operated charter flights connecting Nha Trang - Daegu, Nha Trang - Macau (China), and Hanoi - Sanya (China), Those are markets that contribute a large number of visitors to Vietnam and vice versa.

Vietnam targets about 8 million international visitors in 2023. As of August 2023, it attracted more than 7.8 million foreigners, according to the General Statistics Office.

During the eight-month period, the RoK continued to be the largest market sending visitors to Vietnam with 2.2 million.



On September 28, the Vietnam Tourism Association and its Korean counterpart signed a cooperation agreement, aiming to increase tourists between the two countries./.