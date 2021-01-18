A plane of Vietravel Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Travel Aviation Company Limited (Vietravel Airlines), Vietnam’s sixth carrier, will open ticket sales for commercial flights starting from 1:00 on January 19.



Passengers can purchase tickets at its website, www.vietravelairlines.com.



To commemorate the occasion, the new carrier will offer 50,000 tickets at VND 0 (excluding taxes and fees) from January 19 to 25 or until tickets are sold out.



General Director of Vietravel Airlines Vu Duc Bien said that its first commercial flights are scheduled to take off on January 25, with most routes seeing two flights a day.



The airline will increase flights and expand its network in the time to come, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



Vietravel Airlines recently added a second Airbus A321ceo to its fleet, with a third expected to arrive on January 21./.