Vietravel Airlines to put tickets of Vietnam-Thailand flights for sale
Vietravel Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietravel Airlines will officially begin the sale of commercial tickets for Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City - Bangkok (Thailand) routes from November 11.
On this occasion, many incentive programes and promotional tickets are offered, from only 66,000 VND (2.65 USD) per leg, excluding taxes, fees and surcharges.
Daily return flights on the Hanoi - Bangkok route are expected to start on December 16.
According to a representative of Vietravel Airlines, Thailand is the first destination in its strategy to expand flight networks between Vietnam and famous tourist destinations in Asia./.