Business Number of new accounts continue to fall last month On the stock market, domestic investors opened 96,427 new accounts in October, a slight decrease month-on-month, data from the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD) showed.

Business Vietnam Stock Exchange applies for WFE membership The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) has applied for membership of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in replacement of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE).

Business Deep-water port in Hai Phong welcomes 1 millionth TEU in 2022 Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Terminal in the northern city of Hai Phong welcomed the 1 millionth TEU (equal to 25 million tons of cargo) this year on November 9.

Business First batch of macadamia nuts shipped to Japan The first batch of Krong Nang macadamia nuts was officially exported to Japan on November 9, with a ceremony held in Krong Nang district in the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak to celebrate the milestone.