Illustrative image (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Viettel has announced that it has been officially recognised by Apple as an eSim (embedded SIM) provider for iPhone device brands XS, XS Max and XR.



The firm is the first Vietnamese company among the 60 mobile service providers from 40 countries across the world accepted by Apple for the designation.



The change from physical SIM to new eSIM technology will bring many benefits to Viettel’s customers, including helping their iPhones work stably, ensuring compatibility with eSIM parameters of the provider.



When installing Viettel's eSIM service, users' iPhones will no longer display warning information for eSIM parameters that have not been authenticated by Apple.



To win Apple’s recognition, Viettel surpassed hundreds of tests in line with Apple's strict processes.



Officially providing eSim services from early 2016, Viettel has so far had nearly 60,000 customers use this service in Vietnam. The number of users is expected to increase by between 7,000 - 10,000 per month.-VNA