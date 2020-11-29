Viettel named best mobile service provider in Vietnam
Viettel Telecom, a subsidiary of the Military Industry and Telecoms Group, took the lead among four mobile service providers in Vietnam in terms of mobile service in September, according to the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Viettel has been one of the pioneers in launching 5G in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of Viettel)
Earlier, the department conducted a survey on the quality of mobile services in the northern provinces of Lang Son and Bac Giang in the last two weeks of September.
Viettel topped the list as it met all six criteria, especially techniques, readiness of wireless services, and call quality.
The results reflecting the technical quality of the mobile service providers in the surveyed localities were valid at the time of the survey.
Viettel is followed by other mobile service providers, namely VinaPhone, MobiFone and Vietnamobile.
Last year, Frost & Sullivan honoured Viettel Telecom as the best mobile data service provider in Vietnam 2019./.