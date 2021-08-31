Vinacomin presents 300 million VND to Bach Mai hospital’s intensive care centre in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Vinacomin)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) has provided practical support for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic since early August.

On August 31, Vinacomin handed over three ambulances to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi, to be used in the COVID-19 prevention and control work.



Earlier, the group donated 300 million VND (13,000 USD) to the Bach Mai hospital’s intensive care centre in Ho Chi Minh City.



Additionally, it presented 9 billion VND to the northern province of Quang Ninh, including 7 billion VND to buy equipment for Real Time RT-PCR testing and 2 billion VND to purchase test kits.

The group also donated 15.5 billion VND to help with efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic in many localities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong.



Besides supporting localities, Vinacomin has contributed 200 billion VND to the national COVID-19 vaccine fund./.