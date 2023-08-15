Business Australia decides not to impose anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate from Vietnam The Anti-Dumping Commission of Australia (ADC) has officially concluded its investigation and decided not to impose anti-dumping duties on ammonium nitrate products originating from Lithuania and Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) has announced.

Business Industry-trade ministry issues directive on rice export, supply stabilisation The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) on August 15 issued a directive on developing rice export markets and stabilising the domestic market amidst unpredictable changes in the global rice market to implement the Prime Minister's instruction on promoting rice production and sustainable export, ensuring national food security.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Israel to boost trade, investment cooperation There remains ample space for Vietnam and Israel to enhance their economic and trade cooperation, towards building a business ecosystem for their business communities in the time ahead, heard a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.

Business Further interest rate cut proposed to support SMEs The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has proposed the government provide further support for Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including an interest rate reduction of another 2 percentage points per year.