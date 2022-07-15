VinFast Commercial and Service Trading Co. Ltd. announced on July 15 that it will halt production of petrol-powered vehicles after the last batch of Lux and Fadil models were ordered by customers.(Photo: VinFast)

Hanoi (VNA) - VinFast Commercial and Service Trading Co. Ltd. announced on July 15 that it will halt production of petrol-powered vehicles after the last batch of Lux and Fadil models were ordered by customers.



According to VinFast, the decision will be implemented earlier than planned at the end of December due to the surge in the number of customers ordering Lux and Fadil models.



After producing enough cars for signed orders, VinFast will focus solely on manufacturing electric vehicles.



The company affirmed that ceasing production does not affect its commitment in terms of the service quality that it provides to customers.



Specifically, VinFast has increased the warranty period for all car models to 10 years, deployed more convenient services such as a mobile service as well as an expanded network of service workshops nationwide. The company has also prepared a large number of components to ensure services until the end of vehicles’ life cycles.



Customers can switch to electronic cars and receive additional support of 30 million VND (1,280 USD) through VinFast Customer Care.



VinFast announced on January 6 it would halt production of petrol-powered cars and switch to all-electric vehicle production from the end of 2022 at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the US.



Along with the commitment, the company launched five electric vehicles including models VF 8 and VF 9 in the D and E segments, which were previously introduced at the 2021 LA Auto Show.



VinFast has so far received over 73,000 orders for electric models./.