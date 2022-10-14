VinFast, Petrolimex open e-vehicle charging stations (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - VinFast and Petrolimex opened electric vehicle charging service at 10 petrol stations on October 14, as part of a plan to expand the network to 500 stations of Petrolimex across the country.



60kW, 150kW and 300kW fast charging cylinders meeting CCS2 standards are available at Petrolimex petrol stations, meeting the diverse needs of customers. VinFast charging stations all meet European standards ISO-15118 and IEC 61851, ensuring maximum safety in terms of power supply, fire and explosion and electrical leakage prevention, and waterproofing.





At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The move aims to cement a cooperation agreement signed by VinFast and Petrolimex in June 2022 to develop over 500 VinFast electric vehicle charging stations at Petrolimex’s petrol stations across the country from 2022-2023.



Speaking at the ceremony, Director of VinFast charging station development centre Vu Thang said VinFast and Petrolimex share a common vision on promoting the use of clean and environmentally friendly energy in order to create a green future for everyone.



The cooperation will help promote the two sides’ strengths, and is also part of the efforts in VinFast's pure-electric strategy to create a comprehensive electric vehicle support ecosystem, providing an increasingly flexible, convenient and accessible battery charging experience for all electric car users.



Nguyen Sy Cuong, Deputy General Director of Petrolimex, said the cooperation with VinFast in the 2022-2027 period is in line with the strategic development orientation of Petrolimex from now to 2030, and also an important step in the process of transforming Petrolimex's petrol stations into a smart and modern model, fully integrated with utilities to bring more benefits to consumers./.