Business Vietnamese fruits conquering US market The first batch of fresh lychee has arrived in the US, opening up big opportunities for the specialty and other Vietnamese fruits to conquer the demanding market.

Business HCM City’s economy sees rosy signs: meeting Ho Chi Minh City’s economy showed significant improvements in the first half of this year, especially in retail, services and tourism, heard a meeting held by the municipal People’s Committee on June 29.

Business Green consumption and online shopping boom in Vietnam Consumers were increasingly attaching importance to sustainability over time, said Dang Thuy Ha, northern director of NielsenIQ Vietnam, at a recent event in Hanoi.

Business Vietnam attracts over 13.4 billion USD in FDI in H1 Vietnam had attracted a total of 13.43 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to June 20, down 4.3% year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.