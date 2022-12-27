VinFast to showcase electric vehicle ecosystem at CES 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast, a member of private conglomerate Vingroup, has announced its participation in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 from January 5 – 8 next year with a showcase of its electric vehicle ecosystem, including four electric SUV models, four electric bikes, VF 8 test drives, and an immersive experience in their booth.

Returning to the CES 2023 a year after announcing its all-electric vehicle strategy, the automobile maker will display four electric SUV models - VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9 - which represent the most popular segments from small crossovers to large 5- and 7-seater SUVs.

Among the four models, the VF 8 was recently launched, and the first vehicle shipment arrived in the US in mid-December. CES attendees can test drive the model in two special areas around the convention centre. One area will be a ride along experience with VinFast’s product experts, where customers can experience the VF 8’s modern technology and features. The second opportunity will be for those customers who will drive themselves on the closed track provided by CES, where they can directly experience the VF 8 model.

The VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9 are currently under development and will be launched in 2023.

Apart from the electric crossovers and sport utility vehicles, VinFast will also display electric bike concepts for the first time. These will join the previously launched electric vehicles, e-scooters, electric buses and clean energy solutions to complete its full ecosystem of electric products.

The four electric vehicle models and four electric bike concepts will be displayed at the VinFast booth in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in Booth 5501. In addition, event attendees can enjoy the VinFast "immersive room" in their show stand where they can experience VinFast's journey as well as a static VF 9 model.

This year, VinFast VF 8s will be made available for a VinFast Chauffeur service and accessible for CES visitors staying at the Bellagio for travel to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast, said VinFast has completed the promise that it announced in CES 2022 a few days ago, the first 999 VF 8 electric vehicles arrived at the Benicia port, in California, and will soon be delivered to customers. The firm is also rapidly developing its retail store and service centre network in California and will be expanding to other states in the US, in order to serve customers quickly and conveniently, she added.

VinFast's pavilion will be open to the public and test drives will be held from January 5-8, 2023./.

VNA