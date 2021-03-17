Vingroup affiliate partners with Google Cloud
One Mount Group, an affiliate of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, forged a cooperative arrangement with Google Cloud on March 17 to foster the largest technological ecosystem in Vietnam, in order to connect citizens and businesses during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
One Mount Group has forged a cooperative arrangement with Google Cloud to foster the largest technological ecosystem in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - One Mount Group, an affiliate of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, forged a cooperative arrangement with Google Cloud on March 17 to foster the largest technological ecosystem in Vietnam, in order to connect citizens and businesses during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The newly-established strategic partnership is hoped to offer One Mount Group the opportunity to capitalise on Google’s technologies, including SAP on Google Cloud and Google Workspace, in its strategy to expand and bolster its business fields, particularly VinShop, VinID, and OneHousing.
The company, which is also a strategic partner of the Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank), will apply and expand the scale of its new services and take advantage of Google Cloud’s advanced tools in data processing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, in a bid to quickly update information on customer behaviour.
The arrangement will also help it devise solutions addressing business challenges and creating new products and services.
Chief Data Officer of One Mount Group, Luc Nguyen Minh Lu, affirmed that Google Cloud is an important tech partner of the company in market access and efforts to provide Vietnamese customers with new products.
This year, it will recruit talent who have received training on Google Could to improve AI-based hyper personalisation in the fields of retail and real estate, he added./.