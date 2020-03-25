Vingroup offers additional relief package in COVID-19 fight
Conglomerate Vingroup recently proposed a relief package worth 100 billion VND (4.23 million USD) to procure medical equipment and chemicals for testing of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.
The signing ceremony between Vingroup and the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 under the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (Photo: vov.vn)
Through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the firm presented 100 ventilators, 20 PCR equipment, 800 test kits and 200 COVID-19 fast-tracking test kits produced by the Republic of Korea.
Vingroup has to date allocated nearly 450 billion VND to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19.
Previously, it earmarked an aid of 20 billion VND to the Ministry of Science and Technology for three studies on COVID-19 quick response and another worth 5 billion VND to the Ministry of Health.
The conglomerate also presented support to the central province of Ha Tinh and the northern port city of Hai Phong in the wake of the pandemic./.