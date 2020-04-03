Health PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels, especially the health sector, must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

Health UNFPA assists Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing Vietnam with hand sanitiser as support for the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Health Infographic Joint efforts needed to win fight against COVID-19 Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls on all Vietnamese people nationwide and abroad to stay united and resolutely, effectively implement party and state policies and guidance to win the fight against covid-19 pandemic.