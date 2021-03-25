Vinh Long expects to turn tourism into spearhead economic sector
The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long has mobilised resources to promote tourism development, with the aim of turning tourism into a spearhead economic sector by 2030.
During a conference held on March 24 to review the implementation of a resolution on tourism development in Vinh Long in the 2015-2021 period, participants discussed the province’s potential and advantages for tourism development, as well as measures to fully tap those strengths.
Their discussions specially focused on how to stimulate tourism demand in the province amid complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Van Nghiem said the local authorities have mobilised all resources for tourism development, and encouraged travel businesses and local community to build and popularise Vinh Long’s image to visitors, gradually developing the sector into a key contributor to its economy.
Foreign visitors in Vinh Long (Photo: VNA)The authorities have reviewed and issued support and incentive policies to encourage investment in the tourism sector, built infrastructure, adjusted the planning of tourist areas in order to call for more investment, and developed unique tourism products, promoted the application of technology and improved the quality of human resources serving tourism development.
The province will also continue to complete and effectively implement tourism development projects, and consider organising a tourism festival as an annual event to draw more holiday-makers.
Dialogues between the local authorities and businesses will be increased with the aim of removing difficulties facing travel companies.
Vinh Long welcomed over 6.1 million domestic and foreign visitors in the 2015-2019 period, earning nearly 1.7 trillion VND (over 73.6 million USD). The number of tourists and revenue averagely increased 11.6 percent and 25.7 percent per year./.