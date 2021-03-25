Travel Hanoi to provide free wifi at more tourist spots Hanoi will install free public wifi systems at more tourist spots to better serve visitors to the capital city.

Business Vietnamese, Russian firms cooperate for tourism recovery A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian enterprises were sealed in Moscow on March 24 in a bid to offer mutual support in terms of information and technology solutions for better tourist flows amid COVID-19.

Travel Golden Bridge in Da Nang named world’s new wonders by UK daily The Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang has come first in a list of fresh wonders of the world compiled by the UK’s daily newspaper Daily Mail.