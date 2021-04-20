Business Firms to get help to expand rice export markets In order to take advantage of FTAs ​​and increase the Vietnamese rice export market share at more competitive prices, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will continue to coordinate with ministries, branches and the Vietnam Food Association to help businesses effectively implement the deals and make the most of markets such as the Republic of Korea and the EU.

Environment Forum discusses challenges to sustainable energy transition Experts discussed the opportunities and challenges in sustainable energy transition at a Hanoi forum held by Vietnam Energy magazine on April 20, which focused on the development of green, clean, and renewable energy against the backdrop of international capital movement into the country.

Business Logistics firms encouraged to foster links to bolster performance Fostering connectivity between logistics providers and between them and companies in other sectors will create more opportunities for mutual support, thus creating large enterprises to lead the market, according to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh.

Business LG’s smartphone production line to be used to make home appliances The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s tech giant LG Electronics Inc. said on April 20 that it plans to produce home appliances from its smartphone manufacturing line in Vietnam’s Hai Phong city as the company earlier decided to fully withdraw from the mobile business.