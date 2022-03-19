Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vinh Long (VNA) - An agreement on vocational study abroad for students in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long was signed on March 18, focusing on providing consultation and career guidance for those who wish to study in dual vocational college programmes in Germany.



The signatories were representatives of the Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of the locality; SHB Investment and Development JSC; and Asbestos Corporation - a vocational training unit of Germany.



The programme is hoped to contribute to improving young human resources for Vinh Long province towards promoting the supply of high-quality human resources trained in line with German standards.



Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh Quyen emphasised that vocational training is one of the important tasks to create human resources capable of adapting to rapid changes of the labour market.



According to her, the locality has paid heed to promoting and developing vocational education, and achieved positive results.

The programme will help Vinh Long develop skilled human resources to meet requirements of international integration and rapid and sustainable development of the locality, she said. /.