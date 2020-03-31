Society Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.

Society Labour ministry seeks entry for nearly 8,500 foreign experts The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed the government to lift a ban and allow on a priority basis for 8,459 highly skilled foreign workers – out of the thousands who have been kept out – to enter Vietnam since it has been difficult to find replacements for them.

Society Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Society Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.