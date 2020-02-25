Vinpearl’s subsidiary begins operation in Russia
Vinpearl Travel RU, the first overseas subsidiary of Vietnamese resort company Vinpearl, has started its operations in Russia.
At a Vinpearl resort (Photo: VNA)
Headquartered in Moscow, Vinpearl Travel RU will provide Russian holidaymakers with full tour packages, including sightseeing, golf playing, and casino games.
Russia’s Ingosstrakh insurance company will ensure finance for the Vietnamese travel firm, while national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will be its aviation partner.
The first weekly flights are scheduled to start from March 12.
Vinpearl Travel RU is planning to carry out at least 168 flights and serve over 50,000 Russian tourists in Vietnam in 2020.
It will also offer flights from Moscow, Vladivostok, and Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg to Nha Trang resort city in central Khanh Hoa province and Phu Quoc island in southern Kien Giang province.
Vinpearl is the largest tourism and entertainment network in Vietnam with 45 complexes in 17 cities, including 35 hotels with 17,200 rooms and villas, four entertainment parks, two safari parks, and four golf courses./.
