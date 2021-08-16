Culture - Sports Ceramic buffalo sculptures feature traditional culture A collection of ceramic sculptures, “Buffalo garden,” by artisan Tran Nam Tuoc features the traditional culture and also reminds a familiar image of the animal in Buddhist meditation.

Culture - Sports Miniatures helping popularise Vietnamese culture Vietnamese culture has been nudged closer to domestic and foreign friends through life-like palm-sized miniatures of groceries, food carts, local dishes, barber shops, and even iconic tourist attractions made by young people around the country.

Culture - Sports Long-living sound of Tay Nguyen “gong” Anyone who visits Tay Nguyen (the Central Highlands) and enjoys the mysterious sounds of gongs near the flickering campfire in the mountains and forests, they will see the strong vitality of the local people. The cultural space of gong in Tay Nguyen was recognised as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on November 25, 2005 by UNESCO.

Culture - Sports Fansipan cable car system adds to attractiveness of Sa Pa The Fansipan cable car system carrying visitors to the highest mountain peak in Vietnam has proved to be a major contributor to the tourism industry in the resort town of Sa Pa over the past years.