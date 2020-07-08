

Hanoi (VNA) – External activities should be held online more frequently in the context of COVID-19, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at a meeting of the inter-sectoral steering committee for international integration in politics-defense-security in Hanoi on July 8.

He said the external information work has effectively popularised the image of a Vietnam successful in the fight against COVID-19 and with many bright prospects for economic recovery and development.

The protection of citizens has been strengthened in the new situation, he added.

As the international environment in the last six months of the year will develop complicatedly, the official directed relevant ministries to continue carrying out effectively international integration activities in politics, security and national defence, contributing to the maintenance of a peaceful environment and completion of the dual tasks of preventing the pandemic and developing the economy.

He asked relevant ministries to promote Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and economic recovery, and the country’s role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Deputy Prime Minister ordered authorities and localities to resolutely and persistently struggle against activities that violate Vietnam's national sovereignty and undermine the administration in the pretext of democracy, human rights, religious issues.

He also requested the strengthening of the citizen protection work for overseas Vietnamese communities./.