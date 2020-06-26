Business Deputy Finance Minister suggests speeding up public capital disbursement There remains difficulties in the disbursement of public investment capital between now and the year-end due to COVID-19, said Deputy Finance Minister Tran Xuan Ha during a teleconference on June 25.

Business Reform must focus on removing inconsistencies, overlaps in business regulations: VCCI It is critical for Vietnam to focus on removing inconsistencies and overlaps in business regulations to create a favourable climate for enterprises, attendees heard at a conference held by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hanoi on June 24.

Business Vinamilk wins FMCG brand owner for 8th consecutive year Vietnamese dairy producer Vinamilk has been chosen as the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brand in four key cities for the 8th consecutive year.

Business Mini Thailand Week returns to Hai Phong Mini Thailand Week has returned to the northern port city of Hai Phong this year, starting on June 25 and aiming to restore trade between the two countries following COVID-19.